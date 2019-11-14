An Oscoda woman was arrested after a 3-month-old infant died from unsafe sleeping practices.
Jenna Tippett, 30, was arrested on Nov. 13 after an almost four-month long investigation, the Oscoda Township Police Department said.
Tippett was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter.
The police department released the following safe sleep practices for parents:
- Place your baby on their back, in a crib, bassinet or pack-n-play for every sleep time.
- Use a firm mattress with a tightly fitted sheet.
- Keep baby's sleep space clutter free - no pillows, blankets or toys.
- Avoid covering baby's head of overheating. Instead of a blanket, consider using a sleep sack, wearable blanket or footed sleeper to keep baby warm.
- Remind everyone who cares for your baby, including babysitters and family members, how to keep baby safe while sleeping.
