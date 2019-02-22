A Michigan woman was arrested after an investigation into fraudulent checks was conducted by the Michigan State Police.
A Traverse City area financial institution asked troopers from the MSP Cadillac Post to investigate the cashing of several potentially fraudulent checks after a woman made off with more than $4,000, troopers said.
According to troopers, the investigations revealed that the woman had reportedly cashed the fraudulent checks between Mar. 13, 2018 and May 7, 2018, at banks in both Grand Traverse and Manistee County.
The account owner was contacted and verified that the checks were cashed without her permission.
The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Christina Mancuso of Benzonia, according to troopers.
When the investigation was completed, the case was turned over to the Grand Traverse Prosecutor’s Office for review.
Troopers said the prosecutor issued a felony warrant charging Mancuso with forgery.
She was subsequently arrested on Feb. 20, and was arraigned the next day, troopers said.
No date has been set yet for her next court appearance.
