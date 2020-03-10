A woman was arrested at a Mount Morris Township voting precinct Tuesday for reportedly violating voting laws.
According to the Mount Morris Township Police Chief a 57-year-old woman was circulating a petition at the Our Lady of Guadalupe polling location.
Workings at the precinct told officers the woman was crossing boundary lines, trying to get voters to sign the petition.
The chief said the woman was warned multiple times that she was violating voting laws and refused to comply.
An officer assigned to security at the precinct arrested the woman for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
