Michigan State Police arrested a woman for possession of methamphetamine in Kalkaska County.
On March 22, at about 2:34 a.m., troopers stopped Tresa McCaslin for a traffic violation on US-131, near Shippy Road, in Boardman Township.
When troopers spoke with McCaslin, they found evidence of drug use in her vehicle.
After further investigation, they found 17 grams of meth inside the vehicle with a glass pipe that had suspected meth residue in it.
McCaslin was arrested on the scene and lodged in Kalkaska County Jail.
She was arraigned in the 87th District County in Kalkaska for possession of methamphetamine and was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
