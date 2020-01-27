A 20-year-old Howell woman was arrested following a crash involving a police car on Jan. 26.
The crash happened on southbound I-75 near Mt. Morris about 10:30 p.m.
A Mt. Morris Township police officer was policing a traffic crash and was inside her vehicle when a Chevy Equinox hit the vehicle, Michigan State Police said.
The woman driving the Equinox was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.
The police officer was taken a nearby hospital and is listed in good condition, police said.
