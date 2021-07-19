A woman from Harrison was arrested for possession of meth and hallucinogenic mushrooms during a traffic stop.
On Friday, July 16 at 4 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle on eastbound M-55 near Byron Avenue in Roscommon Township.
State police said the driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Heather Marie Collison from Harrison, had methamphetamine and hallucinogenic mushrooms. She was arrested and lodged in the Roscommon County jail.
Collison was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on one count of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of LSD. Her bond was set at $15,000 and she is due back in court on Aug. 9 at 2 p.m.
