A woman is facing charges after police say they found meth in her vehicle during a traffic stop.
On Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 5:10 p.m., a Michigan State Police trooper stopped a car on Yeager Road, near Old US-27 in Lake Township.
The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Twin Lake, was driving on a suspended license, according to Michigan State Police.
MSP said the trooper found four separate baggies containing several grams of suspected methamphetamine, a quarter gram of ketamine, and a large amount of money in small bills.
The woman was arrested and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail awaiting her arraignment for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of analogues, and driving on a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.