A woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation into cocaine and heroin in Otsego County.
According to deputies from the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement (SANE), they had been buying cocaine and heroin from a suspect living in Otsego Lake Township, in Otsego County.
Last spring detectives searched her home and said they found cocaine, cash, and other evidence relating to the sale and use of drugs.
Christina Marie VanWormer, 35, of Gaylord, was arrested on the following charges: three counts Delivery of Cocaine, a felony punishable by 20 years and $25,000.00; two counts Delivery of Heroin, a felony punishable by 20 years and $25,000.00; one count Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, a felony punishable by 20 years and $25,000.00; two counts Maintaining a Drug House, punishable by two years and $25,000.00; and Habitual Offender – Fourth Offense Notice (15 years or less).
