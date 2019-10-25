Officials say a woman arrested on outstanding warrants tried to smuggle in drugs while being booked into jail.
Michigan State Troopers received information on Oct. 24 that a 30-year-old woman wanted on seven outstanding warrants for her arrest was at a home on M-65 in Iosco County’s Plainfield Township.
She was arrested and taken to the Iosco County Jail.
While being booked, troopers said it was discovered she was attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail, and she was also arrested for smuggling contraband into a correctional facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.