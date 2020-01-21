A woman has been arrested and released in connection with the fatal shooting at a Flint trampoline park over the weekend.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, said a 39-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night in connection to the shooting at Planet 3 Tramploine Park.
Leyton said she was later released pending further investigation.
“This is an isolated incident stemming from a history of domestic violence involving the deceased man and the woman,” said Leyton.
