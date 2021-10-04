A local woman is asking for help in finding a missing exotic bird in Fenton.
Bogie, a grey and white cockatiel, went missing near Leroy and High Street on Sept. 26.
The owner said the bird will come to his name and also cat calls.
Anyone with information on Bogie's whereabouts can go to this link.
