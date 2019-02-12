A woman has been charged with perjury after she allegedly lied during her brother’s trial.
Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan charged Stephanie Nicole McCray with perjury after she allegedly lied as an alibi witness on behalf of her brother, Farris McCray, who was on trial for a shooting and arson incident in Saginaw.
Stephanie, 28, is charged with perjury in a capital trial, which is a felony that carries a maximum of life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Farris was on trial with Troy McClain Jr. in January on a capital count of assault with intent to murder, as well as other felonies.
Stephanie testified in her brother’s trial as an alibi witness on his behalf, and testified her brother was with her on the day of the shooting.
However, McColgan said Stephanie was an inmate in the Saginaw County Jail at the time of the incident.
A jury acquitted Farris and McClain of all charges on Jan. 24.
Stephanie was arraigned on Feb. 12 and a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.
Meantime, Farris remains jailed as he awaits trial on two remaining felony cases.
McClain is already serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.
