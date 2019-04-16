A 62-year-old woman is facing charges after authorities removed 86 cats and a dog from a suburban Detroit home while she was being evicted.
Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Monday the animals were living in "appalling conditions" in Mount Clemens when they were found last month. Smith's office has charged the woman with animal cruelty. Her name wasn't immediately released, pending an initial court hearing.
County animal control officers removed the animals and took them to the Macomb County Animal Shelter. Most of the animals were sick.
The woman was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. The investigation continues, but Sheriff Anthony Wickersham described it as "a sad situation for all parties."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.