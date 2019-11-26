A woman has been arraigned, accused of animal cruelty where one dog died, and another was forced to eat that dog’s carcass.
Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said that Jordan Gruno was charged with several counts of animal cruelty/abandoning.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
He said his office got called to 901 Victoria Street in Flint earlier this month about some dogs not being taken care of.
When officials arrived, they found a pit bull that had died of starvation. A second dog, a husky that was also starving, and was eating the pit bull’s carcass, Pickell said.
The husky is currently in the care of a veterinarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.