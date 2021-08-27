A woman from Grand Blanc has been arraigned for death threats against two Genesee County health officials.
Helaina Burt is charged with threat of terrorism and two counts of malicious use of telecommunication services. Her bond was set at $22,000 and she is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 9.
The Genesee County Health Officer, Pamela Hackert, and Deputy Health Officer, Kayleigh Blaney, received death threats over a mask ordinance for K-sixth grade students.
The threats were brought up at the Genesee County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday morning, Aug. 25.
Stay with TV5 as we’ll have more on this developing story.
