A Michigan woman was arrested, after a passerby said they saw her “shooting up” at a gas station.
A Michigan State Police trooper was getting gas at a Benzie County gas station on May 31 when he was approached by someone who said they witnessed a woman in a nearby car doing drugs.
The trooper contacted the woman, and said they found a syringe and several other signs of drugs.
Testing revealed a substance found in the vehicle was Fentanyl, and 31-year-old Nicole Froncek of Traverse City was charged with possession of narcotics.
