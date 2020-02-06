A woman has been arrested, accused of setting a home on fire and getting injured in the process.
Michigan State Police said Gretchen Lee VanOrmer, 54, of Kalkaska was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a burning home on Anderson Road in Kalkaska on Oct. 15, 2018.
A MSP K-9 officer found accelerants in the living room, and samples were taken to the MSP Crime Lab for analysis.
VanOrmer was arrested and arraigned on Feb. 5 on one count First Degree Arson, a felony punishable by imprisonment for life or any term of years or a fine of not more than $20,000.00 or 3 times the value of the property damaged or destroyed, whichever is greater, or both imprisonment and a fine.
A Kalkaska Township firefighter was also hurt while rescuing her from inside.
