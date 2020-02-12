GENERIC:Gavel
Source: WNEM

A woman has waived her preliminary exam after she was charged in the death of a child.

Grace Hunt is charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse after an incident at Central Michigan University.

Campus police were sent to Kewadin Apartments for a medical emergency on Sept. 13, 2019.

Police reported a 14-month-old female was underwater in a bathtub and was not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No word yet on when Hunt will be back in court.

