A woman has waved her preliminary exam after she was charged in the death of a child.
Grace Hunt is charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse after an incident at Central Michigan University.
Campus police were sent to Kewadin Apartments for a medical emergency on Sept. 13, 2019.
Police reported a 14-month-old female was underwater in a bathtub and was not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No word yet on when Hunt will be back in court.
