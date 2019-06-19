IMAGE: Tiffany Alvarado

Tiffany Alvarado has been charged with first-degree child abuse, torture, and multiple counts of second-degree child abuse.

A Genesee County woman has been charged with abusing and torturing her 12-year-old step-daughter.

Tiffany Alvarado, of Richfield Township, has been charged with first-degree child abuse, torture, and multiple counts of second-degree child abuse.

The abuse lasted for months, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.

The girl has since been removed from the Richfield Township home.

Alvarado is accused of using a dog’s shock collar on the girl, the prosecutor’s office said.

The prosecutor’s office also said Alvarado used other objects to abuse the girl such as a hammer and a soup ladle.

Court records show Alvarado has posted bond.

