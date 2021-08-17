A woman is facing an assault charge after a stabbing in Thomas Township hospitalized a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Deputies were sent to Covenant Hospital on Aug. 13 at 5:20 a.m. for a 25-year-old woman, identified as Dezarae Cummings, with multiple stab wounds, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators say Cummings was attacked at her residence in the 8000 block of Area Drive in Thomas Township. Nikki Jae Cortez, 23, was taken into police custody.
On Aug. 16, Cortez was arraigned on one charge of assault with intent to murder with a $50,000 bond. She is due back in court for a hearing on Aug. 25.
The sheriff’s office believes the assault stemmed from a domestic dispute. Cummings has been transferred to a hospital in the Grand Rapids area.
That building looks like it is falling into a sinkhole. Either Thomas Twp. needs an engineer or WNEM needs a photographer.
