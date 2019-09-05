A Mid-Michigan woman is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor.
Midland County Prosecutor J Brooks said Aspen Amazi was 18-years-old when she started her relationship with a 14-year-old.
The two continued their relationship despite the minor’s parents warning them against it.
Amazi was also told not to contact the minor.
Brooks said additional charges against Amazi are pending.
