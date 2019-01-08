Attorney General Dana Nessel charged a west Michigan woman with embezzlement from a vulnerable adult.
Andrea Drew Thomas, 50, of Muskegon, was charged with the felony on Jan. 8, in the 60th District Court in Muskegon.
The investigation conducted by Nessel’s Health Care Fraud Division led to allegations that Thomas unlawfully used more than $40,000 belonging to a relative living in a nursing home.
Thomas apparently used the money to purchase a home out of foreclosure.
The investigation began when the nursing home reported they were not being paid for the care provided to the resident victim.
The amount is among one of the largest embezzlements from a vulnerable adult cases pursued by the Health Care Fraud Division.
“When a vulnerable adult ends up in a nursing home, I want it clear that it’s not open season on their assets,” Nessel said. “My office is deeply committed to protecting Michigan’s senior population – especially those vulnerable adults who rely on others to care for them.”
The crime of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $20,000 carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years in prison or a $15,000 fine or three times the amount embezzled.
Thomas was arraigned Jan. 8, before Judge Geoffrey T. Nolan of the 60th District Court and given a $5,000 person recognized bond.
A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17, with a preliminary exam scheduled for Jan. 24.
