The driver accused of causing a fatal crash involving two vehicles and a tractor months ago has been arrested.
It happened on May 6 at noon near the intersection of Vassar and Gera in Saginaw County’s Blumfield Township.
Brett Rivers, a 28-year-old man from Saginaw, died when his 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was struck from behind by a 2000 Chrysler Concorde, driven by 39-year-old Kylie Carr from Vassar, according to Michigan State Police.
The crash forced the Malibu to cross the center line into the path of a southbound large farm tractor, driven by a 49-year-old man from Reese, MSP said.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
Carr was arraigned on Sept. 7 in the 70th District Court and was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death.
