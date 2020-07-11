GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A woman and young boy have died following a house fire in western Michigan.
Grand Rapids Deputy Fire Chief Brad Brown said firefighters pulled the woman and boy from the burning house Saturday morning.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The child died at a hospital. Their names have not been released. The blaze started about 9 a.m. Saturday.
When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flame and smoke.
The cause of the fire was under investigation Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.