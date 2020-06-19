A Mid-Michigan woman has been cited for cruelty to animals after two dogs were spotted locked in a hot car.
A Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Officer was called to the Meijer parking lot on E. Pickard Street on June 16 at around 5:53 p.m.
When the officer arrived, they found the vehicle parked in an unshaded area, on an 80-degree day. The officer said there were two small dogs inside, and both were heavily panting and barking aggressively as the officer got closer. Another officer arrived and was able to check the interior temperature of the vehicle, getting results of 107 and 108 degrees, according to the police report.
One of the officers then went into the store and had the owner of the vehicle paged several times. The vehicle owner was found, and when brought to the car, officers said she indicated she did not believe it was hot inside the vehicle. She also told officers she had not been inside more than 30 minutes, where officers believed it to be over that timeframe based on the time of the call and information from a witness.
Officers said the owner of the vehicle started the AC, insisting it was not that hot in the vehicle, despite officers showing her a thermometer showing read-outs of 107 and 108 degrees.
The vehicle owner was cited for cruelty to animals.
