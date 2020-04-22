A Mid-Michigan woman has been charged after a woman said the suspect crashed into her, and then tried to stab her.
On April 19 at 4:50 p.m. Clare County Central dispatch got a call about an assault that just happened in Harrison. The woman who called said a 25-year-old Gladwin woman, later identified as Alyson Jacques, had crashed a vehicle into her vehicle, and then attempted to stab her. The woman also said a 1-year-old child was in her car during the crash.
Deputies said Jacques drove off but found her vehicle and arrested her.
Jacques was arraigned on April 21 on the following charges: Assault with a dangerous weapon, police officer fleeing 4th degree, and child abuse 4th degree.
