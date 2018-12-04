A family is upset after they say police trashed their home.
They said investigators turned the place inside out looking for a suspect.
Police are standing by what they did.
“This hurt me. This hurt my kids. At a time like this I don’t need this in my life,” said Crystal Thomas, homeowner.
Thomas is literally trying to pick up the pieces after police raided her home on Friday.
She said authorities were looking for her 16-year-old son. She told police he wasn’t in the home and it turns out she was telling the truth.
“I understand you were trying to catch someone. I understand all of that. I offered these people my keys. I asked these people to please not tear up my home,” Thomas said.
That search warrant was executed by the Michigan State Police.
“This all could’ve been avoided if her son would just turn himself in to the police. He has his side of the story and we’d like to hear that,” MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.
Kaiser said the 16-year-old is wanted in connection of an armed robbery. He said the suspect is a probation absconder with a violent past.
“You’re talking about a man that two days earlier placed a handgun to the head of two victims and threatened to kill them,” Kaiser said.
Kaiser said MSP had credible reasons to believe the suspect was in the home. He even said Thomas told officers her son doesn’t want to be found.
“She herself advised even if her son was inside the home he wasn’t going to come out because he didn’t want to go back to jail,” Kaiser said.
Kaiser said MSP will pay to have Thomas’ home boarded up. He advises Thomas to make a claim through her insurance company, which will in turn work with the state administration regarding damages.
As for Thomas, she said she is a renter with no insurance. Her landlord will file a claim, but Thomas said she and her family are left high and dry.
“Me and my kids is out here at Christmas time and don’t have nowhere to stay due to poor policing. Poor policing. That’s all that was. That’s a 16-year-old child who’s scared. He’s going to be more scared of y’all than y’all should’ve been of him. And I want y’all to know that,” Thomas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.