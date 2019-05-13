A vacant lot has become a dumping ground and an eyesore for a concerned Mid-Michigan woman who lives right across the street.
She’s now asking TV5 to ask the tough questions and find out who’s supposed to keep it clean.
When Barbara Ezell first moved into her home on the southeast side of Saginaw, she paid to have the vacant lot cleaned. Since then, someone has come to dump more trash, and she said it’s become too cumbersome.
“It’s terrible. You know, you try to keep your neighborhood up and clean and stuff and somebody comes and dumps all kind of trash out in the yard. It’s disgusting,” Ezell said.
Ezell said she came home to a mess across the street from her home on 22nd Street. She’s upset that someone would just leave a pile of trash on the street.
Ezell said this isn’t the first time trash has been dumped on her street and she wants it to stop.
“I want to see it cleaned up. The city was just out trying to cut grass and they can’t even cut it because there’s so much debris out there. So, they had to just edge around it,” Ezell said.
TV5 tried to reach out to the city of Saginaw for a response, but no one was available for an interview.
Darrin Jerome, the chief inspector for Saginaw, spoke with TV5 in the past about illegal dumping. He said it’s tough to keep up with the amount of illegal dumping in a city the size of Saginaw. He said it has been increasing lately.
Back in January, Jerome said he had an environmental staff that consists of four part-time positions. He said they are doing all they can, but residents have to step up to help as well.
“We are not asking them to confront anybody, but by all means, if they can get a picture of the vehicle, a description of the vehicle, a plate number, something that we can get law enforcement involved in. And hopefully, the word will get out if people are in trouble, you know getting in trouble for doing this type of thing then maybe that will help curb it a lot,” Jerome said.
Ezell said she can’t understand why some people have a hard time taking care of their own trash.
“There was no need to dump that out here. So, you know I would just really appreciate it if people would not do that,” Ezell said.
