It's been 35 days since Susan Thompson of Millington saw her beloved dog, Rex.
“I just want him home,” Susan said. “I think a lot of stress would go away. Rex was my therapy dog, and my medical dog.”
Rex is specially trained to help Susan with her diabetes.
TV5 introduced you to Susan last month, when Rex was let out of the house on the 16th of December and never returned.
Since then, Susan has been searching frantically.
“I feel in my heart that he’s still alive,” she said. “I feel someone’s got him because he’s such a good dog, already trained. I just want him home.”
Things took a turn for the worse last week when Susan’s house caught fire.
“I noticed flames through the glass doors and the ceiling fan caught fire, which caught the attic on fire, which caught the tresses on fire.”
Susan says she’s now displaced from her home and is currently staying at a nearby hotel.
She still spends each day at home, hoping Rex will find his way back.
“I'm here every day,” she said. “I sit in the driveway, close enough to come back. Just in case.”
