A Saginaw Township woman is showing off her own little winter wonderland inside her home.
Kathy Schuknecht has more than 50 little displays that create an elaborate Christmas village.
“A friend of mine gave me my first building as a Christmas present. And then it has just grown from there,” Schuknecht said.
That was more than 20 years ago.
“This year we have a food truck. That’s our newest thing for this year,” Schuknecht said.
She also has a Betty’s Diner dedicated to her aunt who passed away.
“I bought that the year she passed away,” Schuknecht said.
There are more than 50 buildings in her collection and each one has a story behind it.
Schuknecht knows where each one came from and how long she has had it. She is always looking for new additions, but if she can’t find exactly what she wants she makes it.
“Like my dad, I made a tavern for him. So I’ve modified a few of them. But for the most part, they’re all just special to me,” she said.
Schuknecht tries to start setting up her village during the first week of December. It takes about two days.
One of her favorite parts of the village is that it takes a village to set up. The kids in her family help her and she said it never looks the same twice.
“We’ve had my nieces and nephews; now great nieces and nephews are helping. They just enjoy putting everything on, changing the people around and having little stories with each of the people,” Schuknecht said.
Each year, Schuknecht and her family make new memories.
“It’s just fun. It’s a labor of love for me. I get so excited doing it every year,” she said.
