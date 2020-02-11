Belsay and Richfield Roads
Source: WNEM

One woman was critically hurt, and another woman is behind bars following a crash in Genesee County.

Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly said shortly before 11 p.m. on Feb. 10 crews were called to the area of Belsay and Richfield Roads.

Mullaly said one of the drivers ran a red light while going eastbound on Richfield and hit a car going northbound.

The woman going northbound is from Genesee Township and was critically hurt in the crash. She had three children in her vehicle who were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital, Mullaly told TV5.

The woman going eastbound on Richfield is from Mayville and may have been drinking, according to Mullaly.

Police will forward their investigation to prosecutors to seek charges.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

