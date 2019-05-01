Police are looking for a driver after a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Flint.
A woman was crossing Forest Hill Drive, not in the sidewalk, when she was hit by a vehicle near the Begole Street intersection, Flint Police Officers said.
After hitting the woman, the driver left the scene, according to officers.
The woman was taken to Hurley Medical Center and she’s still in critical condition, officers said.
Police are looking for a black or dark colored Cadillac sedan with a broken driver’s side headlight, tinted windows and front-end damage.
The investigation is ongoing, but police believe speed is a factor in the crash. They don’t know if drugs or alcohol were a factor.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at (810) 237-6899.
