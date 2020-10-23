A woman was critically hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Flint.
Flint Police said it happened at the intersection of Ann Arbor Street and W. Court Street at 6:04 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Officers said a Pontiac Aztek was traveling north on Ann Arbor Street when it was hit by a Chevrolet Impala going west on W. Court Street.
Tahirah Powell was a backseat passenger in the Aztek and was critically hurt. She was taken to the hospital and at last check was still in critical condition.
Neither speed, alcohol, nor drugs are believed to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
