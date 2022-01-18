A woman was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in Flint last week.
It happened at 5:16 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the 2000 block of Maybury Avenue.
The suspect fired shots at a vehicle with a woman, two men and an infant inside, Flint Police said.
One woman inside the vehicle was critically injured when she was struck by the gunfire. The other occupants of the vehicle were not injured.
The victims returned fire, striking the suspect, according to investigators. The suspect was taken into custody and listed in good condition.
Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Sgt. Donny Scott at 810-237-6905. To stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
