One woman is dead and three other people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Saginaw Township.
Police were sent to the crash on Midland Road near McCarty Road at 9:07 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3. Officers found several individuals unconscious inside their vehicles when they arrived on the scene. Fire personnel helped extract victims from their vehicles.
A 2015 Ford Focus heading north on Midland Road crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2004 Mercury Marquis head-on, according to the preliminary investigation. The crash forced the Mercury Marquis to collide with a 2016 Buick Regal that was in the outside southbound lane, Saginaw Township Police said.
A 79-year-old woman from Davison, who was a front-seat passenger in the Mercury Marquis, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle, an 86-year-old man from Davison, suffered severe injuries and was taken to a hospital. A 34-year-old woman from Saginaw in the Ford Focus was injured and taken to a hospital. A 66-year-old woman from Saginaw Township driving the 2016 Buick Regal was taken to a hospital for her injuries.
The Saginaw Area Crash Team was called to the scene to help with photographs and measurements. Detectives at the Saginaw Township Police Department are handling the ongoing investigation.
