A woman is dead after she was ejected during a crash in the city of Flint.

On Sunday, June 20 at 12:32 a.m., police were sent to the area of Saginaw and Warren streets for the accident. When officers arrived, they found the five occupants of the vehicle.

One woman was ejected from the vehicle and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victims were treated and released at a local hospital in good condition.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in this crash. The investigation is still ongoing.

