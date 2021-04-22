State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one woman and injured another.
It happened on Wednesday, April 21 at 8:40 p.m. in the area of Ormes Road, near Slafter Road, in Tuscola Township.
A 20-year-old woman from Vassar was declared dead at the scene, and the other driver, a 32-year-old woman from Milford, sustained minor injuries, according to Michigan State Police.
The 32-year-old woman was treated and later released from a local medical care facility.
MSP do not believe drugs and alcohol were factors in this crash. Troopers were assisted by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, Millington Police Department, Vassar Fire Department, and MMR.
