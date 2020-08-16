A woman is dead after being struck by a pickup truck in Grand Traverse County on Aug. 16, according to Michigan State Police.
Police were dispatched to River Road in East Bay Township at approximately 3:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive female with severe injuries.
The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Nadia Ziegler from Traverse City. Police say she was jogging westbound on River Road when a 42-year-old driver driving eastbound struck her.
Ziegler was transported by East Bay EMS to a nearby hospital where she later died.
Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time.
The crash is under investigation.
