A two-vehicle crash in Clare County claimed the life of a woman from Farwell.
Clare County 911 received a call on Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. about the crash on Colonville Road and Rogers Avenue in Sheridan Township.
A Dodge Dakota heading south on Rogers failed to stop at the intersection and came into the path of a Ford 150 traveling east, according to the preliminary investigation.
When the vehicles collided, the Dodge Dakota rolled and the driver, 36-year-old Judith Conaway, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver of the Ford 150 was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center-Clare and is listed in stable condition.
Seatbelt use and alcohol, as the sheriff’s office states, appear to be contributing factors in this crash. The incident remains under investigation.
Deputies were assisted by the Clare Police Department, Clare Fire Department, MMR, Joes Auto Solutions Towing, and Quality Towing.
