A crash in Flint claimed the life of one woman.
It happened on Davison Road, near the entrance ramp to southbound I-475 on Jan. 28 at 5:38 p.m.
Police said an eastbound four-door Buick lost control and struck a metal traffic signal pole.
The driver, identified as 37-year-old Desiree Jo Villagomez, was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Villagomez was the only person in the vehicle, police said.
Speed and alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in this crash.
Anyone with more information about this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.