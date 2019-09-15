A house explosion in Huron County leaves a Michigan woman dead.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, at about 7:30 p.m., Harbor Beach Fire and Police responded to a call about a home on fire after an explosion.
A house located on the 1400 block of Lakeshore in Huron County’s Harbor Beach has exploded.
Fire Chief Jason Lermont said a woman was killed due to the explosion.
Officials put out a warning to residents in the area to watch for live wires on cars and tried to evacuate the area as quickly as possible.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
There is no further information at this time.
