A woman died after she crossed a grassy median on to I-475 and was struck by a car.
Police were called to a report of a woman getting hit by a car between Hill Road and Hemphill Road on southbound I-475 just after 10:30 a.m. on April 6.
According to police, one car avoided hitting the woman before she was struck by a different vehicle.
The woman is believed to be in her early 20s. No other injuries were reported.
