A woman is dead and another woman is seriously injured following a traffic crash in Midland County.
It happened in Greendale Township on Dec. 25. at 11:22 p.m.
According to police, Valerie Mears, 47, from Lake, MI. was heading westbound on W. Isabella Road when she crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by Grace Simsack, 22, from Clare head-on.
Mears was pronounced dead at the scene. Simsack was transported to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland with serious injuries.
Mears and Simsack were both wearing their seat belts and both vehicles’ airbags deployed.
Police say there is no evidence drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, but they are awaiting toxicology reports for a final determination.
