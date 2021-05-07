Hosmer shooting
Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a woman and injured a male.

It happened Friday, May 7 at 2 p.m. on Hosmer Street on Saginaw’s East Side.

A 23-year-old woman from Saginaw was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle. The male driver was also struck by gunfire and injured. Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is being handled by state and Saginaw police. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289.

