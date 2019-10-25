A woman is dead and two students were hospitalized after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Isabella County.
It happened at about 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 when a Chevy Impala was southbound on Coldwater Road, near River Road in Broomfield Township.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said the Chevy entered the northbound lane and collided with a school bus from Chippewa Hills carrying the JV football team, coaches, and staff.
The Chevy sustained heavy damage and immediately caught fire with the driver still inside.
Deputies said the driver of the Chevy, the only occupant inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fire crews arrived on the scene to extinguish the vehicle fire, which spread to the school bus. It was extinguished within minutes.
The sheriff's office said some students and staff sustained minor non-life threatening injuries. Two students were taken to a local hospital.
The remaining 13 students were taken away from the scene of the crash by a second bus and were picked up by their parents at a local business on Coldwater and Remus roads.
"Thank you to our coaches as they did all they could to help in the situation and the driver for handling the accident as best as possible. And finally thank you to all the Warrior families. Glad all of our students are safe," Chippewa Hills School District wrote in a Facebook post.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.
Editor's Note: The previous press release was unclear about the number of fatalities in this crash.
