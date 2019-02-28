A Mid-Michigan woman was diagnosed with stage four cancer just months after getting married.
“I was scared. Your mind automatically goes to the worst thing,” said Elizabeth Paavo, fighting cancer.
Elizabeth and her husband Justin went from newlywed bliss to a terrifying diagnosis.
“My husband was there through sickness and health,” she said.
The couple tied the knot in October, officially making them a family of four as they have two young kids.
It was then that Elizabeth started having weird sensations up and down her arm. She went to the doctor after returning from their honeymoon. Days later they received devastating news.
“I was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Elizabeth said. “I have a large mass in my chest, both sides of my neck, both of my armpits and on my second rib.”
She received a stage four diagnosis at 32-years-old.
So Elizabeth got ready to take on the fight of her life with a positive attitude.
“I believe everything happens for a reason. I don’t know why I got cancer, but I know it happened because I’m strong enough to handle it,” she said.
It has been several months now since her diagnosis and she is in the middle of her chemotherapy treatment.
“I just did my fourth treatment. I do my fifth on Tuesday,” Elizabeth said.
Some would call going from the high of getting married to the low of a dangerous diagnosis bad timing, but Elizabeth’s perspective may surprise you.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better support system with my husband. God knew what he was doing when he gave me my husband,” she said.
Elizabeth was recently in a car crash, leaving her with no vehicle to get her to her treatments.
Her husband has to leave work to drive her, which is difficult because that’s their only source of income at the moment.
The family is holding a fundraiser on Sunday to help get Elizabeth back in the driver’s seat. That is 3-7 p.m. at Crooked Creek Banquet Center in Saginaw.
