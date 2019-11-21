Police say emergency responders couldn't immediately rescue an elderly couple in a suburban Detroit car crash because a live power line was on the vehicle.
Shirley Ann Tobalski, who was 86 years old, died Wednesday night. Clinton Township police say she was conscious and alert after the crash but eventually lost consciousness and died at a hospital.
The Macomb Daily reports that it took more than 30 minutes before electricity to the line could be cut and rescuers could approach the vehicle. Tobalski's 92-year-old husband told police that he swerved and hit a utility pole to avoid a crash with a flatbed truck.
His condition wasn't released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.