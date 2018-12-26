A 68-year-old western Michigan woman has died after suffering burns when her bathrobe caught fire Christmas Day.
Mary Menn dropped a cigarette Tuesday on the bathrobe she was wearing in her Chester Township home, northwest of Grand Rapids.
The Ottawa County sheriffs' office said Menn had limited mobility. Her husband pulled her to the floor to smother the flames. He also called 911.
Menn died Tuesday night at a hospital.
The blaze was being investigated as accidental.
