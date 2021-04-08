Deputies are investigating what caused a crash that killed a woman from Gladwin.
On Tuesday, April 6 at 11 p.m., deputies were sent to Oberlin Road, south of Ziemer Road, in Sage Township for the single-vehicle crash.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited on its roof in a ditch on the east side of Oberlin Road.
The driver, 26-year-old Alissa Marie Bunnell, of Gladwin, was partially pinned beneath the Jeep. Bunnell was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office.
She was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office believes alcohol was a factor and Bunnell was not wearing a seat belt.
